State representative for Spokane pulled over for DUI

Timm Ormsby. (Photo: Washington State Legislature)

A Washington state representative was pulled over Saturday for a suspected DUI in Thurston County.

State Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, was arraigned in Thurston District Court on Monday on ticket for DUI.

"I made a very poor choice this weekend, and want to apologize to my constituents, colleagues, friends and family," Ormsby said in a statement. "I have faith in our justice system, and will abide by whatever consequences I receive."

The lawmaker said right now he is focused on his duties with the Legislature.

Ormsby has worked in the state Legislature since 2003. He currently serves as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, which writes the House version of the state’s operating budget.

