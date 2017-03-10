Spokane federal attorney resigns hours after Sessions request

Michael Ormsby (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Eastern Washington’s U.S. Attorney Michael Ormsby has resigned. In a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice his resignation will be effective Friday night at midnight.

“It has been an honor to serve in this position and has been the pinnacle of my professional life,” Ormsby said in a press release. “Eastern Washington is very well served by the attorneys and staff of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

He said he is proud of the law enforcement partnerships, the work with Tribal communities, and the high quality of legal work done by those in the office.

Ormsby served as the co-chair of the Marijuana Working Group and also served on the Native American Issues Criminal Practice Committee, the Criminal Practice and Northern Border Security and Strategies Subcommittees of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee.

In the release, Ormsby gave no reason for his resignation, but it comes just after Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration. Ormsby was appointed by President Obama in 2010.

The Justice Department said this isn’t an unusual request. Usually the people in these positions serve a term corresponding to the term of the president who appointed them.

