Sen. Murray's full statement on the Senate floor

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thanks Zags, for an amazing season
-
Spokane welcomes Zags home after NCAA title game
-
2 Kootenai County inmates escape from custody
-
Livestream 2
-
Missing Montana girls could be in Spokane
-
Former teacher pleads not guilty of sex abuse
-
SkyKING: Bertha emerges from under Seattle
-
GU holding official rally tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
-
Timelapse: Bertha breaks through
-
Zags return to McCarthey Center at 4:15 p.m.
More Stories
-
Pilot ejected safely before military aircraft crash in Md.Apr. 5, 2017, 6:33 a.m.
-
GU to hold Homecoming Rally to welcome home ZagsApr. 4, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
-
Panera to be acquired by owner of Krispy Kreme and KeurigApr. 5, 2017, 4:21 a.m.