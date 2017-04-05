Sen. Maria Cantwell

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Democrats continue to use filibuster in an attempt to stop an upcoming confirmation vote of Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court justice. Wash. Senator Maria Cantwell spoke for 11 minutes Wednesday about why she believes Judge Gorsuch is the wrong choice.

Cantwell began her remarks saying “Mr. President, I rise to oppose the nomination of Neil Gorsuch.”

She then continued to list reasons why Gorsuch would not be a good fit and stressed that if he were to be confirmed, that he would have a lifetime appointment that would “affect millions of Americans for years to come.”

Senator Cantwell said she has great concerns about Judge Gorsuch’s judicial philosophy including issues on women’s health, and the right to privacy.

At the end of her speech, Senator Cantwell said she could not support the nomination of Judge Gorsuch.

Depsite many vocal reservations from democrats, a vote is still scheduled for Thursday. CBS News wrote that the Senate will come into session at 10:00 a.m., then an hour later, the procedural vote to end debate, and then the cloture vote is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Republicans do not have the 60 votes necessary to cut off the Democrats attempts at filibustering and end the debate on his nomination to be Supreme Court justice.

CBS News also reported that immediately following the procedural vote on Thursday --- which they reported should fail – Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would then move to change the Senate rules through a series of parliamentary moves and procedural votes. If a vote to change the rules passes, then there would no longer need to be a 60-vote threshold and instead a simple majority.

