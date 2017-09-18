Seattle City Council selects Tim Burgess as mayor

Seattle City Council in session on Jan. 9, 2016. (Photo courtesy Council's Flickr page)

The city of Seattle has its third mayor in less than a week.

On Monday, Seattle City Council voted Tim Burgess as mayor through the end of Ed Murray's term.

He will take the oath of officer at 5 p.m.

“We will serve all of our city, not one group or another; but everyone, all residents in every neighborhood and everyone who comes into the city to work their jobs," Burgess said after his nomination at full council Monday:



“I take this transition from the legislative to the executive branch with all the gravity and seriousness of purpose the office demands. But, I cannot do it alone," he said. “I need the help of my colleagues here on the City Council, the team in my new office, the 11,000 City employees who work across the city every day and every hour, and, of course, my family."

Burgess was set to retire from the Seattle City Council at the end of this year.

Ed Murray stepped down last Wednesday after a fifth man stepped forward claiming Murray sexually abused him 40 years ago.

City Council President Bruce Harrell became acting mayor, as required by the city charter, but announced he does not plan to keep the job because he would have forfeited his last two years on the council.

Burgess will take over until the election results are certified on November 28. At that point, Jenny Durkan or Cary Moon -- the remaining candidates in the mayoral race -- could take over.

