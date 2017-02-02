Schwarzenegger offers to swap jobs with Trump

Will they swap jobs? Getty photos

Looks like "Celebrity Apprentice: Host Feud" has been renewed.

The saga, which is growing into its own spin-off, premiered in early January when Donald Trump slammed Arnold Schwarzenegger for getting lower ratings for his first week at the helm of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" than he had in his most recent season. Schwarzenegger clapped back, politely telling the then-president-elect to get back to work.

Trump renewed the feud during Thursday's National Prayer Breakfast, asking those gathered to appeal to their chosen deity on behalf of his replacement and the reality competition show.

"We had tremendous success on 'The Apprentice' and when I ran for president, I had to leave the show," he told the audience. "That's when I knew for sure that I was doing it. They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It's been a total disaster. And (executive producer) Mark (Burnett) will never, ever bet against Trump again. So I want to just pray for Arnold if we can."

And just like in the first round, Schwarzenegger had a sharp rejoinder.

"Hey, Donald, I have a great idea," the former California governor suggested in a video posted to Twitter. "Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV because you're such an expert at ratings, and I take over your job and people can finally sleep comfortably again?"

