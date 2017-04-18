Rep. McMorris Rodgers not holding town halls during recess

Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, R-Wash. (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is not planning to hold any large town hall style meetings in her district during the congressional recess that ends April 24.



Instead she is holding a series of four small group discussions, which she says lead to more constructive conversations.



Other news sources reported that she held one on Monday in Spokane. The last meeting will take place Tuesday with the group Walla Walla Progressives, who identify themselves as opponents of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda.



Attendees are selected from those who express an interest to McMorris Rodgers' district office. The congresswoman has faced criticism that these events do not expose her to constituents with differing political opinions.



McMorris Rodgers ranks fourth in leadership in the GOP-lead House of Representatives.

