McMorris Rodgers telephone town hall full of technical issues

McMorris Rodger telephone town hall meeting

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers held her first telephone town hall meeting that was full of technical difficulties on Monday.

The telephone town hall meeting was billed as a way to talk to the congresswoman without leaving your living room. Telephone town hall meetings been used by politicians in such places as Nevada, North Carolina and Illinois.

However, some saw it as a way to avoid face-to-face confrontation with voters. On top of that, technical problems prevented many people from even reaching the congresswoman.

KREM 2 On Your Side's Ryan Simms was one of the callers who had trouble dialing in. For the first 15 minutes of the call he was told that the ID code he provided was invalid.

So far none of @cathymcmorris staff have included new passcode on #facebook or #twitter. Unclear how existing callers received correct codes — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) February 21, 2017

Almost immediately, frustrated callers turned to Facebook for help. There were posts such as "The pin you sent doesn't work" or "The code I was emailed is invalid... ridiculous."

Representative McMorris Rodgers' staff was slow to react. The event started at 7 p.m. but it was not until 7:39 that the correct code was given to people on Facebook. By 8:00 p.m., the telephone town hall meeting was over.

Those hoping to question the congresswomen only had about 15 minutes to hear her before more technical problems happened and the town hall abruptly ended. It appeared as if the telephone staff was not able to name the callers correctly.

Technical problems just forced @cathymcmorris to stop talking any more questions. The townhall just ended abruptly — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) February 21, 2017

Those that did get through asked the congresswoman about everything from education policy to fake news.

For the people who have gotten through, @cathymcmorris has received questions about refugees, Medicare, education policy, and #obamacare — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) February 21, 2017

Currently, there is no word if Representative McMorris Rodgers plans on holding a similar telephone town hall in the future.

Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers will hold nine different events on Monday. Most of those events are private and closed to the media.

Meantime, a protest against the congresswoman is slated for Wednesday.

