McMorris Rodgers telephone town hall full of technical issues

McMorris Rodgers holds telephone town hall

Ryan Simms , KREM 6:34 AM. PST February 21, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers held her first telephone town hall meeting that was full of technical difficulties on Monday.

The telephone town hall meeting was billed as a way to talk to the congresswoman without leaving your living room. Telephone town hall meetings been used by politicians in such places as Nevada, North Carolina and Illinois.

However, some saw it as a way to avoid face-to-face confrontation with voters. On top of that, technical problems prevented many people from even reaching the congresswoman.

KREM 2 On Your Side's Ryan Simms was one of the callers who had trouble dialing in. For the first 15 minutes of the call he was told that the ID code he provided was invalid.

 

 

Almost immediately, frustrated callers turned to Facebook for help. There were posts such as "The pin you sent doesn't work" or "The code I was emailed is invalid... ridiculous."

Representative McMorris Rodgers' staff was slow to react. The event started at 7 p.m. but it was not until 7:39 that the correct code was given to people on Facebook. By 8:00 p.m., the telephone town hall meeting was over.

Those hoping to question the congresswomen only had about 15 minutes to hear her before more technical problems happened and the town hall abruptly ended. It appeared as if the telephone staff was not able to name the callers correctly.

 

 

Those that did get through asked the congresswoman about everything from education policy to fake news.

 

 

Currently, there is no word if Representative McMorris Rodgers plans on holding a similar telephone town hall in the future.

Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers will hold nine different events on Monday. Most of those events are private and closed to the media.

Meantime, a protest against the congresswoman is slated for Wednesday.

(© 2017 KREM)

KREM

KREM

KREM

