Public demands McMorris Rodgers town hall, sparks #WheresCathy movement

Cathy McMorris Rodgers missing town hall

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Where’s Cathy McMorris Rodgers?

This is the question many of the congresswoman’s constituents have been asking after they have invited her time and time again to host town hall meetings. McMorris Rodgers isn’t the only Republican member of Congress to be called out for doing the same thing. Ohio Congressman Mike Turner, California Congressman Darrell Issa, and even Speaker of the House Paul Ryan have been called out.

#wheresmike Even Waldo wants to know where you are @RepMikeTurner! Town hall now, please! pic.twitter.com/cYYCFFczn0 — Dayton Indivisible (@indivisibledyt) February 21, 2017

Our billboard is still up in @SpeakerRyan's hometown of Janesville. We're alternating locations for max visibility https://t.co/FvxdtW3dxa pic.twitter.com/kihjlf1aeW — Stop the Speaker (@StopTheSpeaker) February 21, 2017

All of this has sparked movements on social media and individual communities. Everything from missing posters, to “Where’s Waldo?” reference to hashtags that say Where’s (insert representative’s name) have been showing up all over Twitter and Facebook.

In Spokane, missing stickers have been plastered in places like grocery stores and coffee shops.

Spotted these in the baking aisle of the 29th Safeway. pic.twitter.com/c7hCc2x6wZ — Kaitlin Riordan (@KREMKaitlin) February 23, 2017

The sticker references a “Where’s Cathy” Facebook page, that as of Thursday KREM 2 couldn’t find, and a Twitter handle called Where’s Cathy, that appears to belong to a woman who’s not affiliated with the movement. It also has the phone numbers to her offices here in Spokane and in Washington D.C.

Many are also using #WheresCathy on Twitter when tweeting at her to hold an in person town hall.

@cathymcmorris as one of your constituents, I am extremely disappointed to hear you will not be holding a town hall meeting #wherescathy https://t.co/Mev0Ksb6dT — Sean Thayer (@SeanCThayer) February 21, 2017

McMorris Rodgers has made attempts to reach out to her constituency. On Monday, she held a telephone town hall. But, it was riddled with technical issues. It took her staff about nine minutes to sort out the problem. Then, on Tuesday she held nine public events. KREM 2 attempted to ask her questions while she was visiting the MLK Center in Spokane but she told us she was late to her next appointment.

Even still, her constituents have demanded in person town halls to discuss issues that matter most to them. On Wednesday, she was invited to a town hall at the Spokane Public Library held by community members. She did not attend but the meeting went on without her. Then, on Thursday people marched down to her office in Downtown Spokane to deliver a golden ticket” to invite her to a town hall meeting on February 28, the same day as the State of the Union address in Washington D.C.

Molly Drenkard, a spokesperson for the congresswoman did respond to the event on Thursday saying:

“The Congresswoman believes hearing from everyone in Eastern Washington makes her a better representative. She has held town halls in the past and will hold town halls in the future. She is dedicated to finding common ground and having constructive, courageous conversations about how we can better our communities. The regular protesters who frequent our office are deliberately trying to tie up resources and prevent the Congresswoman from serving the people of Eastern Washington--such as our veterans, seniors, or those with disabilities who are struggling to get help with a federal agency. We ask the community for patience and understanding as we work to answer requests for assistance as quickly as possible despite delays because of today’s protesters.”

