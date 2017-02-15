Proposed Ark. bill could make drug testing permanent for welfare recipients

Department of Workforce Services, THV11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A bill that passed the Arkansas Senate on Monday is looking to make drug testing a permanent requirement for welfare recipients.

In 2015, the Arkansas legislature passed into law the Drug Screening and Testing Act of 2015 which established a two-year pilot drug screening program. Applicants who claimed they are on illegal drugs or may have lost their job due to drugs were required to take a drug test.

Senate Bill 123 would make that temporary test into a permanent program for those applying for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program (TANF). Under the proposed law, the Department of Workforce Services along with the Department of Human Services would be in charge of the drug screening process.

At the end of each calendar year, the DWS and DHS must submit a report to legislators that provides data on the amount of people screened. They would also have to submit how many people took the drug test as well as those people who may have passed or failed the drug test.

In August 2016, Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families reported that of the 800 who applied for TANF at that time, only one person tested positive for an illegal drug.

(© 2017 KTHV)