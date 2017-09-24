President signs proclamation on travel restrictions for eight countries

US President Donald Trump arrives at Bismarck Municipal Airport September 6, 2017 in Bismarck, North Dakota. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON D.C. --- Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S. Restrictions range from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday.

The new rules will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. The new rules will go into effect on October 18.

Officials said valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

Some countries will face full bans. Other countries will have more tailored restrictions, like Venezuela, where the restrictions will only apply to certain government officials and their families.

The president’s controversial ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires Sunday, 90 days after it was put into effect.

