Paulette Jordan resigns from Idaho Legislature to focus on governor race

(Photo: (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

BOISE -- Idaho State Rep. Paulette Jordan announced early Wednesday morning that she is officially stepping down from her District 5 legislative seat to concentrate full-time on running for governor.

“It has been my privilege to be elected by and to serve the people of the fifth district since 2014,” Jordan said in a press release. “My priority is my constituents and the people of Idaho. I cannot fairly serve my constituents and run for governor, therefore I am stepping down from my legislative seat. This is necessary to win the Democratic primary and to move toward victory in November. I’m all in for Idaho.”

MORE: Northern Idaho Democrat to run for governor

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter will appoint a Democratic replacement to take over the rest of Jordan's legislative term, which ends in November. Jordan was twice elected tot eh House seat - most recently in 2016 - and served on the House Environment, Energy & Technology, Resources & Conservation and State Affairs committees.

Her district covers Benewah and Latah counties in North Idaho.

Jordan, 34, announced her intention to run for governor as a Democrat in December. If elected, she would make history as Idaho's first female governor and the nation's first Native American governor.

© 2018 KTVB-TV