Oprah for president? Don't rule it out

Presentater Oprah Winfrey poses in the winners room at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2014 at The Royal Opera House on February 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Oprah 2020?

You can thank David Rubinstein for raising the question that we all want the answer to.

In the season 2 premiere of Bloomberg Television's The David Rubinstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, the financier and philanthropist said to Oprah Winfrey that, given her popularity and given that there's still a glass ceiling for the country's highest office, she could run — and she could win.

The question, which drew applause from the audience, gave media mogul Winfrey pause.

"I never considered the question even a possibility," she replied a moment later. "I just thought, 'Oh. Oh.'"

The two then allude to President Trump, who never held public office prior to his election.

Rubinstein: "It's clear that you don't need government experience to be elected president of the United States."

"That's what I thought," Winfrey said. "I thought, 'Oh gee, I don't have the experience. I don't know enough.' And now I'm thinking, 'Oh.'"

The news quickly spread on social media, with Twitter going crazy over the thought of President Oprah.

When Alan Thomsen says Oprah should run for president: 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nvSrbagwsG — Em🐘 (@enwertz) March 1, 2017

@Oprah is considering running for president:"You get healthcare! And you get healthcare! And you get healthcare!" @adamfelber @MalcolmNance — Gabor Antalics (@GAntalics) March 1, 2017

