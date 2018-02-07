New bill in Idaho would allow 12-month prescriptions of birth control

birth control pills (Photo: KING)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho Senate panel has introduced a Democrat's bill to allow women to receive up to a 12-month supply of prescribed birth control.

Currently, many Idaho insurance providers currently have a one-month or three-month limit.

The Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee agreed to introduce Democratic Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb's proposal on Wednesday. It must now pass a full hearing.

Webb, who is from Boise, says birth control is dependent on consistent use and allowing women to have access to a year's supply will particularly help women in rural areas with limited access to pharmacies.



Eleven states have such laws in place.

