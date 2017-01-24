KREM
Washington based airmen help with Inauguration security

January 24, 2017

Washington D.C. --- While many watched the Inauguration from home, the Washington National Guard helped ensure that all people who attended would be safe.

30 Washington soldiers and airmen supported the Inauguration, 20 from Camp Murray, and 10 from Fairchild Air Force Base.

Camp Murray’s airmen conducted radiation detection in and around the National Mall, while Fairchild AFB’s airmen provided communication to support the Department of Transportation.

The Inauguration of 45th President Donald Trump was held Jan. 20.

