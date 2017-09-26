Steve Gleason weighs in on NFL anthem protests

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane native and former NFL star, Steve Gleason, weighed in on the national anthem controversy in the NFL.

Dozens of players across the league knelt during the national anthem ahead of Sunday's games; others stood with arms linked as a show of unity. The protests, which date back to 2016 when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling as a sign of protest against police brutality and social injustice, were reignited by comments made by President Donald Trump in Alabama on Friday. Kaepernick's movement grew to include a handful of other players in the months following his initial protest. Sunday's protests were the largest so far.

On Sunday, Gleason sent out two tweets on Sunday showing his support. The first one said, “An NFL locker room is one of the great American examples of people from very diverse backgrounds & beliefs uniting for a common goal.”

He also said, “Peaceful dissent is a cornerstone of American liberties. Those brave enough to begin civil discussion are a part of why we have such liberty.”

