Melania Trump debuts sky blue Ralph Lauren Inaugural outfit...and an updo!

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

For her first day as first lady, Melania Trump is opting for a Jackie O-channeling look from a classic American brand.

Melania debuted her Tiffany-blue inauguration outfit on Friday morning, wearing a Ralph Lauren ensemble as she and Donald Trump arrived for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House.

Melania's ensemble consists of a cashmere cropped jacket and mock turtleneck dress, suede gloves and a suede clutch, all in sky blue. In a departure from her usual shoulder-sweeping blowout, she wore her hair in an updo.

Her icy blue rounded out Donald Trump's patriotic red and white ensemble, with the Obamas also sporting the colors of the flag as the two families met at the White House.

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump are greeted by President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama, upon arriving at the White House on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Melania also arrived with a gift that matched her dress, handing Michelle Obama what looked like a Tiffany's box as she greeted the outgoing First Lady on the steps.

Fashion-watchers have speculated which designers Melania would wear for the inaugural festivities. . Lauren A. Rothman, stylist and author of Style Bible: What to Wear to Work, foresaw Melania's daytime look in an interview with USA TODAY, predicting the first lady would opt for a professional look.

"It would be great if she wore a classic dress that any woman could slip into," she said, advising Melania to wear "items that can lend an executive presence."

During the inaugural concert Thursday, Ivanka Trump's striking green coat took center stage, while Melania blended in with a black Norisol Ferrari military-style knee-length coat and matching dress.

(© 2017 WUSA)