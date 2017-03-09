Hawaii is first state to sue over new travel order

Sean Spicer on Twitter posts, "@POTUS has signed a new executive order that will keep the nation safe." (Photo: Sean Spicer)

HONOLULU (AP) - The state of Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump's revised travel order.

Attorneys for the state filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Honolulu. The state had previously sued over Trump's initial travel order, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country.

"For many in Hawaii, including state officials, the executive order conjures up the memory of the Chinese Exclusion Acts and the imposition of martial law and Japanese internment after the bombing of Pearl Harbor," the suit, filed by Attorney General Douglas Chin, asserts.

“Hawaii is special in that it has always been non-discriminatory in both its history and constitution,” Chin said. “Twenty percent of the people are foreign-born, 100,000 are non-citizens and 20% of the labor force is foreign-born.”

Hawaii gave notice Tuesday night that it intended to file an amended lawsuit to cover the new order, which plans to goes into effect March 16.

The revised travel order bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn't apply to travelers who already have visas.

Hawaii's lawsuit says the order will harm Hawaii's Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

