Moscow senator gets in heated exchange with Planned Parenthood supporters

Sen. Dan Foreman (Photo: KREM)

MOSCOW, Idaho – A group of University of Idaho students and a representative from Planned Parenthood said they were verbally abused by Senator Dan Foreman (R) from Moscow and the interaction was caught on video.

Public Affairs Director Paul Dillion said the group of 12 had a meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss birth control and sex education at Foreman’s office at the Capitol. When they showed up, Dillion said the people at his office told them he was “tied up.” Dillion said the senator saw them waiting and went into his office.

The group left his office, went to lunch and wrote him a card explaining what they wanted to talk to him about. Dillion said they went back to his office and ran into him in the hallway where they introduced themselves to him.

In a video taken of the interaction, Foreman said, “Abortion is murder, I stand against. I am a Roman Catholic, I am a conservative Republican and I think what you guys do stinks.”

He then told the group to stay out of his office and said if they returned they would be dealing with Idaho State Police.

“He owes the students of the University of Idaho an apology and that they deserve to be heard and to be respected," Dillion said.

The group wants Foreman to know it is a common misconception to believe people of faith do not believe in the work Planned Parenthood does. Dillion said almost half the group that went to meet with him are also Catholic.

“We work with faith communicators that provide a moral and spiritual framework for Planned Parenthood and to be for individual freedom. The senator failed the moral test today,” Dillion explained.

Dillion said before they attempted to meet with Foreman, they met with Sen. Bob Nonini (R) from Coeur d’Alene. He said their meeting with him was very professional.

One member of the group tweeted a picture to Foreman of the card they wanted to give him.

Foreman replied, “We met, and your disrespect made it impossible to continue. Your groups rabbit call for the choice to murder innocents is also against everything I stand for. Stop harassing me and staff #metoo #BlueLivesMatter #Conservatives #MAGA” He later deleted his Twitter account.

KREM 2 reached out to Foreman’s office for comment but as of 4:00 p.m. they had not responded.

