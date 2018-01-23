Montana leads the way for state net neutrality laws

File photo. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

HELENA, Mont.—The first state governor to take net neutrality into the state’s hands signed an executive order to protect internet freedom on Monday.

Montana governor, Steve Bullock said it was time for something to be done after the Federal Communications Commission recently decided to repeal net neutrality rules.

“This is a simple step states can take to preserve and protect net neutrality. We can’t wait for folks in Washington D.C. to come to their senses and reinstate these rules,” said Bullock.

The executive order set the terms that the State of Montana will be making purchases and also makes a preference for a free and open internet clear.

“When the FCC repealed its net neutrality rules, it said consumers should choose. The State of Montana is one of the biggest consumers of internet services in our state. Today we’re making our choice clear: we want net neutrality,” Bullock said. “It’s good government, and our citizens who use online services rely on it.”

Bullock said he invited other governors and state administrations to join him in his decision.

More on Governor Bullock’s decision can be read here.



© 2018 KREM-TV