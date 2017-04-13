Legislature passes 12-month birth control refill bill

Birth control pills (Photo: AP Graphics Bank)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Legislature has passed a bill that would let women get a 12-month refill of their birth control prescriptions instead of a month at the time.

The measure passed the Senate Wednesday on a 48-1 vote after passing the House last month on a 93-5 vote. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

Under the bill, any health plan issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2018 that includes contraceptive coverage must reimburse for a 12-month supply, unless the patient requests a smaller supply.

The plan also must allow patients to receive the drugs, if available, on-site at the provider's office.

