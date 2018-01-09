Governor Jay Inslee delivers the State of the State Address on January 9, 2018. (Photo: KING)

Gov. Jay Inslee made a forceful push for a carbon tax in his annual state of the state address and urging lawmakers to quickly implement court-ordered increases in education funding.



Inslee, speaking before lawmakers Tuesday, said President Donald Trump is abandoning the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but Washington state "will walk forward and join this battle for our world's health future."

Inslee called for lawmakers to pass several bills to increase voter participation and equitable representation, saying that: "Access to democracy is a cornerstone to the enduring health of our nation and state."

In his address he also called on lawmakers to protect net neutrality for Washington residents following last month's decision by the Federal Communications Commission to undo the Obama-era rules that meant to prevent broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

Inslee told lawmakers to avoid a "legacy of irresponsible brinksmanship" when it comes to passage of a capital budget. Inslee told the Legislature that passage of the $4 billion two-year budget was a crucial first order of business this session.

Lawmakers adjourned last year without passing the budget, leading to dozens of layoffs in the parks department, the Department of Enterprise Services and elsewhere.

