Idaho lawmaker who yelled at Planned Parenthood supporters says his ‘response was dead on'

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Idaho lawmaker who shouted at a group of University of Idaho students with Planned Parenthood doubled down on his statements Tuesday.

In a video taken of the Monday interaction, Foreman said, “Abortion is murder, I stand against. I am a Roman Catholic, I am a conservative Republican and I think what you guys do stinks.”

He then told the group to stay out of his office and said if they returned they would be dealing with Idaho State Police.

The students and public affairs director from Planned Parenthood said they had scheduled a meeting with Foreman for 9 a.m. on Monday, but when they arrived from Moscow, they were turned away. Later, the ran into the senator in the hallway, which is when the video was taken.

Tuesday, Foreman responded to the Associated Press, saying that his “response was dead on.”

Foreman did not return multiple requests for comment from KREM 2, and was not in the office when a reporter from our sister station KTVB in Boise stopped by.

The Associated Press reported Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill was “unhappy with Foreman's outburst and told him the behavior was inappropriate.”

KREM 2 asked our audience online what they think the responsibility of elected officials is to their constituents.

KREM 2 reached out nine Idaho lawmakers on Tuesday. A few got back to us and said they try to connect with constituents as best they can.

Rep. Vito Barbieri, (R) – District 2, said he is always willing to listen.

"My door is always open, whether for my constituents or otherwise,” Barbeieri said. “It is essential to hear from any citizen and, as a duly elected representative, believe strongly that it is my responsibility to make time for the public."

Idaho Sen. Maryanne Jordan (D) – District 17, who the AP reported filed an ethics complaint against Foreman, said she does the same.

“I believe it to be an important part of our job regardless of stands on issues and it should be done with the same courtesy we expect from them,” she said.

