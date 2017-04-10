Idaho GOP chairman to step down

Steve Yates

BOISE - Idaho Republican Chairman Steve Yates says he intends to resign later this month to consider running for another political office.



Yates announced Monday that his last day as party chairman will be April 24. Vice Chair Mike Mathews will then serve as acting chairman until a replacement is elected at the party's summer meeting on July 22nd in Coeur d'Alene.



Yates, an Idaho Falls businessman and former aid to Vice President Dick Cheney, took over as chair in 2014 during a chaotic battle over control of the party. Republicans have since pointed to Yates as being a key player in unifying the party.



Yates didn't specify which political office he is considering in Monday's announcement, but he has previously stated he is pondering running for lieutenant governor in 2018.

