Idaho Democrats seek to block voter data request

BOISE - The Idaho Democratic Party has filed an injunction against Secretary of State Lawerence Denny, seeking to block the state's top election chief from handing over voter information data to President Donald Trump's commission investigation alleged voter fraud.

Bert Marley, chairman of the state's Democratic Party, said he believes the commission's request is illegal under Idaho's public records law.

Democratic officials filed a complaint Tuesday in Idaho's 4th District Court - a day after the commission told states to hold off on handing over voter information because of pending legal challenges.

The commission had given states until July 14 to provide data including names, dates of birth and the last four digits of each voter's Social Security numbers.

Tim Hurst, deputy secretary of state, said his office had not been made aware of the lawsuit as of Tuesday afternoon.

