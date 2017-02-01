GOP property tax plan ‘flat wrong,' Inslee says

Gov. Jay Inslee addresses the crowd during a launch event for the Bezos Center for Innovation at the Museum of History and Industry on October 11, 2013 in Seattle (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is glad Republicans in the Senate have released a school funding proposal, but that does not mean he likes it.

“Their misperception is so fundamentally very, very wrong,” said Inslee.

Republican senators proposed replacing local school levies with a statewide property tax, with a uniform rate of $1.80 for every $1,000 in assessed value.

According to Senate Republicans, the moves would result in a property tax cut for most of the state. Sen. John Braun, R-Chehalis, said property owners in 40 of the state’s 49 legislative districts would see a drop in property taxes under the proposal.

In figures released by a Senate communications staffer, property tax owners in the Seattle School District would pay $311 more in property taxes in 2019.

Inslee said the proposal unfairly targets property owners in Western Washington, who would end up paying for a tax cut for Eastern Washington school districts.

“That’s just not fair,” said Inslee.

Inslee also said the Republican plan does not generate enough new money for school improvements.

He proposed raising school funds through a new capital gains tax, a carbon tax, and by increasing the state’s business taxes for professionals.

Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn, called the proposal fair and progressive.

“Areas of the state that have more assessed value, where individuals have more assets, there should be an expectation that they’re able to pay a little bit more,” said Fain.

