Gonzaga alum named acting U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Eastern Washington has a new U.S. Attorney.

Joseph Harrington is now the acting U.S. Attorney for the area, following the recent resignation of Michael Ormsby.

Ormsby did not give a reason for his resignation but it came just hours after the national Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

Ormsby was appointed by President Obama in 2010.

Harrington received his J.D. from Gonzaga University in 1986, where he was a Thomas Moore Scholar and served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Gonzaga Law Review. He also has a B.A. in math and a B.S. in Engineering.

Harrington, according to a press release, has served in the United States Attorney’s Office since 1990.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Harrington was involved in the prosecution of several well known cases in Eastern Washington: Kevin Harpham, a white supremacist who planted a remotely-controlled IED along the route of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity March in Spokane; the Phineas Priest domestic terrorism case involving bank robberies and bombings of a Planned Parenthood office and Spokane newspaper; as well as the Karl Thompson/Otto Zehm case.

The Eastern District of Washington is made up of the 20 counties east of the Cascade Mountains.

