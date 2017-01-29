Former Spokane bishop calls Pres. Trump's refugee ban a 'dark moment' in U.S. history

Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich smiles after being installed as the ninth archbishop of Chicago of at Holy Name Cathedral on November 18, 2014 in Chicago. (Photo by Antonio Perez-Pool/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Archbishop of Chicago and former bishop of the Diocese of Spokane, Blase J. Cupich, released a statement Sunday that said this weekend "proved to be a dark moment in U.S. history" in response to President Trump’s Executive Order that placed a temporary ban on refugees entering the United States.

Cardinal Cupich wrote in length about Trump’s order and said the ban is contrary to both Catholic and American values.

“Have we not repeated the disastrous decisions of those in the past who turned away other people fleeing violence, leaving certain ethnicities and religions marginalized and excluded?” Cardinal Cupich wrote. “We Catholics know that history well, for, like others, we have been on the other side of such decisions.”

Cardinal Cupich said others' perception of America is changing as well.

“The world is watching as we abandon our commitments to American values,” he wrote. “These actions give aid and comfort to those who would destroy our way of life.”

Cardinal Cupich challenged people to put aside fear and join together. He quoted Pope Francis’ words to Congress in 2015 writing “The yardstick we use for others will be the yardstick which time will use for us.”

