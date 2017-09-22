Feds: Russians tried to hack Washington state elections

Russian hackers are responsible for the theft of Democratic National Committee emails that were later released to the public, according to Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager.

Federal authorities have told officials in Washington that Russian hackers unsuccessfully tried to access election systems in the state prior to the 2016 general election.



Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a statement that the Department of Homeland security informed her office Friday of the attempted breach, which state officials had already been aware of.

“As we’ve stated before, we continue to work cooperatively with DHS – including during the election last year. The security protocols we already have in place made us aware of these attempted intrusions by Russian IP addresses throughout the course of the 2016 election. There was no successful intrusion and we immediately alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the activities," Wyman said in a released statement.



Wyman said security protocols in place tipped them off to "attempted intrusions" by Russian IP addresses throughout the course of last year's election. The secretary of state's office alerted the FBI and Wyman said her office continues to work with federal officials.

