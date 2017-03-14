Close North Idaho school levy election results Staff , KREM 7:52 PM. PDT March 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST North Idaho -- North Idaho school levy election results will begin to come in around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.Stay up-to-date with live results here: www.krem.com/elections © 2017 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Former WA assistant principal sentence for child porn Construction begins on U District bridge Hearing on bill that rids mandatory minimums Construction to start on North South Freeway Suspect leads police on drive-thru chase Body recovered from Medical Lake house fire Gray Whale season starts March 11 City of Spokane continues to fix pothole problem Report: Seahawks reach deal with RB Eddie Lacy Lucky Friday miners' first strike in 30 years More Stories VERIFY: KREM reveals inaccuracies in Guardian's… Mar 14, 2017, 12:32 p.m. Body recovered from Medical Lake house fire Mar 14, 2017, 9:04 a.m. Stormtracker 2 breaks down what will happen if local… Mar 14, 2017, 1:44 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs