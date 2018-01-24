KREM
Ease off legalized pot states, Congress members tell Trump

Danielle Rosellison, founder and current president of The Cannabis Alliance talks about Attorney General Jeff Sessions move to crack down on legal weed

Associated Press and KING 5 News , KING 7:03 PM. PST January 24, 2018

BOSTON - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Colorado Rep. Jared Polis are leading a bipartisan push urging President Donald Trump to reinstate an Obama-era policy discouraging federal prosecutors from targeting individuals involved in the marijuana trade in states, like Washington, that have legalized the drug.
    
The Democrats and 52 other members of Congress have written a letter dated Thursday to Trump, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions lifted the policy earlier this month. Sessions said he would leave it up to prosecutors whether to crack down.
    
In the letter, the members say lifting the policy puts businesses, consumers and patients at risk.

Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington and the District of Columbia have legalized the recreational use of marijuana by adults.

