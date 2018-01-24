KREM
Close
Closings Alert 16 closing alerts
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

Cher tweets support of N. Idaho Democrat running for governor

Samantha Kubota , KREM 11:27 AM. PST January 24, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Cher - yes, that Cher - tweeted her support for a woman running for governor of Idaho on Wednesday morning.

Rep. Paulette Jordan, a Democrat from Plummer and member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, announced in December she would run for governor rather than seek a third term as a state representative.   

Cher, who regularly tweets left-winged opinions, retweeted a photo (above) from another account, and followed up by tweeting (below) she had met Jordan at the Las Vegas Women’s Rally.

 

 

Cher said she believes Idaho would be “WELL SERVED” with Jordan as governor. 
She also said Jordan is a thoughtful, caring, intelligent woman who would work “TIRELESSLY 2 BENEFIT” all the people of Idaho.

Idaho’s current political field is dominated by Republicans. GOP lawmakers hold every statewide and federal elected seat, as well as the majority of the Legislature. Furthermore, Idaho voters haven't swung for a Democratic governor since 1990, when former Gov. Cecil Andrus won his fourth nonconsecutive term.    

PREVIOUSNorth Idaho Democrat to run for governor

Jordan will also face a competitive opponent in the Democratic primary against Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff.

Balukoff lost to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter in 2014 despite spending nearly $3 million of his own funds.

Cher is an American singer and actress who has had songs hit number one on the Billboard charts from each decade starting in the 1960s. 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories