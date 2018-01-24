Cher tweets support of N. Idaho Democrat running for governor

Paulette Jordan (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Cher - yes, that Cher - tweeted her support for a woman running for governor of Idaho on Wednesday morning.

Rep. Paulette Jordan, a Democrat from Plummer and member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, announced in December she would run for governor rather than seek a third term as a state representative.

I hope you all will add this Democratic candidate running for Gov of Idaho. She would be the first Native American Governor in US history. She needs support and followers. Idaho needs a sensible Dem instead of clueless GOP governors like we have been stuck with. @PauletteEJordan pic.twitter.com/kahr2A6TnU — McSpocky™ 👽🖖 (@mcspocky) January 23, 2018

Cher, who regularly tweets left-winged opinions, retweeted a photo (above) from another account, and followed up by tweeting (below) she had met Jordan at the Las Vegas Women’s Rally.

I Met & Talked With Paulette At LAS VEGAS WOMENS RALLY.I Believe The PPL Of IDAHO Would Be WELL SERVED With Paulette Jordan As Their Governor.She is a thoughtful, Caring,Intelligent,Woman,Who Would Work TIRELESSLY 2 BENEFIT”ALL THE PPL”Of IDAHO❤️ — Cher (@cher) January 24, 2018

Cher said she believes Idaho would be “WELL SERVED” with Jordan as governor.

She also said Jordan is a thoughtful, caring, intelligent woman who would work “TIRELESSLY 2 BENEFIT” all the people of Idaho.

Idaho’s current political field is dominated by Republicans. GOP lawmakers hold every statewide and federal elected seat, as well as the majority of the Legislature. Furthermore, Idaho voters haven't swung for a Democratic governor since 1990, when former Gov. Cecil Andrus won his fourth nonconsecutive term.

PREVIOUS: North Idaho Democrat to run for governor

Jordan will also face a competitive opponent in the Democratic primary against Boise businessman A.J. Balukoff.

Balukoff lost to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter in 2014 despite spending nearly $3 million of his own funds.

Cher is an American singer and actress who has had songs hit number one on the Billboard charts from each decade starting in the 1960s.

© 2018 KREM-TV