Bill would allow K-12 schools to administer opioid overdose drug

A bill that allow opioid overdose medication in public K-12 schools and colleges will be discussed in the state House Education Committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 2390, which was spearheaded by Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-46th District, has Republican and Democratic sponsors. It will be discussed at 1:30 p.m.

Under the bill, K-12 schools could obtain and maintain opioid overdose medication, such as naloxone. High schools are “encouraged” to have at least one set of medication.

Naloxone works to quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and can come in several forms, including NARCAN nasal spray or an injectable.

The medication could be administered by a school nurse or other trained staff person.

Starting in the 2018-19 academic year, public higher education institutions with a residence hall housing at least 100 students would have to develop a plan to maintain and administer opioid overdose medication at the residence hall and train personnel to administer the medication.

© 2018 KING-TV