Bill seeks permanent protection for sexual assault victims

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The House passed a measure that seeks to protect victims of sexual assault in Washington state.
House Bill 1384 passed Monday on a 76-21 vote and now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Under current law, victims of sexual assault can only be granted a protection order for up to two years, which means they must reappear in court to repetition for a new order.
The measure would remove that two-year limit, and would allow the courts to issue permanent protection orders for victims of sexual assault. In cases where a permanent order isn't issued, the courts will grant a renewal of the order unless perpetrators can prove they are no longer a threat to the victim.
