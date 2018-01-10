Amtrak, WSDOT to testify before WA Senate committee on deadly derailment

A 14-car Amtrak train derailed between Tacoma and Olympia on Monday, killing several people and injuring dozens. (Photo: KING)

Amtrak and Washington State Department of Transportation officials are scheduled to testify Wednesday at the state Capitol about the derailment of an Amtrak Cascades train on Interstate 5 in DuPont.

Three people were killed, and dozens were injured.

Federal investigators say the train was going 78 miles per hour when it derailed on a curve Dec. 18, 2017. It was supposed to be going 30 miles per hour.

State senator Steve O'Ban, R-Pierce County, a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, said he wants to focus on how the engineers were trained, why the curve wasn't fixed to accommodate high-speed rail, and why implementation of positive train control -- which could have slowed the train -- was delayed.

