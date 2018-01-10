Amtrak, WSDOT to testify before WA Senate committee on deadly derailment

KREM
January 10, 2018

Amtrak and Washington State Department of Transportation officials are scheduled to testify Wednesday at the state Capitol about the derailment of an Amtrak Cascades train on Interstate 5 in DuPont.

Three people were killed, and dozens were injured.

Federal investigators say the train was going 78 miles per hour when it derailed on a curve Dec. 18, 2017. It was supposed to be going 30 miles per hour.

State senator Steve O'Ban, R-Pierce County, a member of the Senate Transportation Committee, said he wants to focus on how the engineers were trained, why the curve wasn't fixed to accommodate high-speed rail, and why implementation of positive train control -- which could have slowed the train -- was delayed. 

