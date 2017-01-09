107,000 write-in votes cast for president in Washington

King County Ballot. (Photo: KING)

Over 350,000 people in Washington state voted for someone other than President-elect Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in November's presidential election. The margin was not enough to change the outcome of the vote in Washington.

Clinton won Washington state, 1,742,718 votes to Trump's 1,221,747 -- a difference of 520,971 votes.

The Washington Secretary of State's Office released official numbers Monday. It says 107,805 votes were write-ins. Because that is not enough to sway who won the election, there is no count of who people voted for.

Libertarian Gary Johnson received 160,879. The third most votes were the write-ins, followed by the Green Party's Jill Stein at 58,417.

Alyson Kennedy took 4.307 votes and Gloria Estela La Riva received 3,523 votes.

King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties made up just over half of all write-in votes.

