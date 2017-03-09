$1,000 fines for Wash. faithless electors upheld by judge

Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton speaks during a portrait unveiling ceremony for outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), on Capitol Hill December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2016 Getty Images)

TACOMA, Wash. - A judge has upheld $1,000 fines issued by the Washington secretary of state against three electors who broke their vote pledge and cast their vote for someone other than Democrat Hillary Clinton in December.



In an initial order filed Wednesday, Administrative Law Judge Robert C. Krabill says the secretary of state is allowed by state law to assess the civil penalties.



Krabill also said he didn't have the authority to rule on the plaintiffs' argument that the Constitution doesn't give the state power to punish electors for contrary votes. He says they can argue it on appeal.



An attorney for plaintiffs Levi Guerra, Esther John and Peter Chiafolo said they anticipate appealing it.



The fine - which has never previously been imposed - was established by the Legislature in 1976.

Copyright 2017 KING