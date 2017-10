TOPPENISH, Wash. -- Police are asking for help finding a missing man.



The Toppenish Police Department said Alejandro Aguilera Suarez, 20, was last seen on September 30. He is about 5'09". He has brown eyes and black hair. He also has two piercings. One in each ear with black studs.



If you have information on where he is, you can call police at 509-865-4355.

© 2017 KREM-TV