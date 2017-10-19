Missing 11-year-old in Spokane Valley found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said a missing 11-year-old was found safe Thursday night.

Police were looking for 11-year-old Rylee Jackman. He was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Jackman was last seen near East 4th and South Bradley in Spokane Valley. That's just south of Appleway, near the Dishman Hills.

Officials said Rylee had some problems on Thursday and walked away from school. His father has checked with friends and family but has not been seen or heard from since.

Rylee was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

SCSO said he was found safe around 11:50 p.m.

