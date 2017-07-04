Police: Man shot wife from back of Uber in Seattle

QUEEN ANNE, Wash. -- A man suspected of shooting his wife from the backseat of an Uber in Queen Anne early Sunday made his first court appearance Monday.



According to probable cause documents filed with the court, the 31-year-old and his wife were picked up in an Uber just after midnight.



The Uber driver told police the couple was arguing. During the trip, the driver heard a loud boom, at first thinking it was a popped tire.



But the driver looked to the passenger seat, where the suspect's wife's head was bent forward and she was not moving.



The driver was afraid he'd be shot next, but he asked the man, still in the backseat, where he'd like to be taken. The man told him to "just drive," documents said.



Eventually, the man told the driver to stop and he exited the car near 2nd Avenue West and West McGraw Place. That's where the driver called police.



At 1:50 a.m., Seattle Police made contact with the man about six blocks away and he told them he wasn't having a good night with his wife. Police found a small semi-automatic pistol in the man's ankle holster.



The suspect told police he drank alcohol and didn't remember what happened from the time he and his wife were looking for transportation and waking up in some bushes, not knowing where he was.



He did say he slightly remembered being in a white SUV, which was similar to the Uber that they rode in, documents said.



The 29-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.



A judge set bail at $3 million. The suspect will make a second appearance July 6.

© 2017 KING-TV