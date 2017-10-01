Police confirm reports of active shooter in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say they've received reports of an active shooter in Las Vegas.

Gunshot victims are being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday. University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.

Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

*This story is developing and will be updated.

