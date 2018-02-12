Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park opens June 2018

Pixar Pier will open June 23 at Disney California Adventure park. (Photo: Courtesy: Disney)

Pixar Pier at California Adventure Park opens June 23, 2018 at Disney California Adventure park.

Disney unveiled several artist renderings of the soon-to-open Pixar Pier at California Adventure Park. The current home to Paradise Pier will introduce four new neighborhoods representing beloved Disney·Pixar stories.

This re-imagined land and its four whimsical neighborhoods will include newly themed attractions, foods and merchandise. Guests will enter Pixar Pier through a new marquee, which will be topped by the iconic Pixar lamp later in the year.

Pixar Pier will also include the Incredicoaster, a roller coaster featuring characters from "The Incredibles" racing alongside riders in a high-speed adventure, and a float for the popular “Paint the Night” parade featuring Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone from “The Incredibles."

The “Paint the Night” parade makes its Disney California Adventure park debut with the first-ever Pixar Fest celebration, Friday, April 13.

