The processional for fallen Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel A. McCartney begins. (Photo: KING)

The Pierce County deputy who was fatally shot near Spanaway on Monday morning was a Navy veteran and a father to three young children, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel A. McCartney, 34, of Yelm was shot while responding to a burglary call in the Frederickson area.

"He is a young deputy who signed up to watch over other people," said said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor. "He had an ethic, an ethic in his heart for doing something for other people. Know that. People in the community need to know that."

McCartney was a husband and has three sons.

He worked in Aberdeen and Hoquiam before the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, according to the department. McCartney had served in Pierce County for three years.

Law enforcement will begin planning McCartney's funeral at 10 a.m.

