Pedestrian killed in deputy-involved collision in Fife

A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a deputy vehicle Friday morning, according to the King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The man was walking in the middle of the road in the 2700 block of Pacific Highway. Two vehicles struck the man, including an off-duty King County Sheriff's deputy.

There are no street lights, crosswalks or intersections in the area of the collision.

NEW: Fife Police just briefed us on the Pacific Highway collision.A King County Deputy hit and killed a pedestrian in the middle of the road pic.twitter.com/6tyUObi6FD — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) July 7, 2017

Investigators do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs appear to be a factor in the collision.

Pacific Highway is closed from Port of Tacoma Road to Milwaukee Way while Fife Police conclude their investigation.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave.

