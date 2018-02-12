Passenger injured in Hwy 195 crash near Pullman dies

Fatal crash on Hwy 195, five miles south of Pullman. (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. – Two people are now dead after a crash on Highway 195 about 5 miles south of Pullman on Friday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol officials.

Troopers said Fernando Reyesplascencia, 28, was driving northbound on Highway 195 around 12:45 p.m. when he drifted onto the shoulder, lost control and hit a semi going southbound.

Officials said Reyesplascencia was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger Javier Torres Rios, 32, was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center. In an update Monday, WSP officials said Torres Rios died Sunday morning.

The driver of the semi, Derek Cocking, 28, was not injured. Officials said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.



© 2018 KREM-TV