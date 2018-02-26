KREM
Parkland shooting survivor: Do NOT come to Florida for spring break

Chelsea Cirruzzo, WUSA 7:11 AM. PST February 26, 2018

PARKLAND, FL. (WUSA9) - Outspoken Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg has a message for tourists planning on coming to Florida for spring break: Don’t come until gun legislation is passed. Hogg posted his message on his Twitter where is now has over 54K retweets and 149K likes.

“These politions [sic] won't listen to us so maybe the'll [sic] listen to the billion dollar tourism industry in FL. #neveragain,” Hogg wrote. Instead, Hogg says, go to Puerto Rico.

“They could really use the economic support that the government has failed to provide,” Hogg said.

Hogg was been in the national spotlight since speaking out passionately on television about gun reform.

“We're children. You guys are the adults,” Hogg said on CNN in an emotional plea to see change in gun legislation.

Since the Florida school shooting that took the lives of 17 people, a national debate has begun about gun reform. President Trump announced that he is in favor of arming teachings and upping the minimum age to acquire an assault rifle to 21, the latter showing a divide between him and the NRA.

Meanwhile, students like Hogg continue to organize protests and walk-outs to call for gun reform.

