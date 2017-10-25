It could cost you $70 to go to Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks

Mount Rainier (Photo: outofthewoods)

It could soon cost you nearly three times as much to take your family to Mount Rainier or Olympic National Park.

The National Park Service is floating a steep increase to entrance fees at 17 of its most popular sites next year. Visitors would be charged $70 per vehicle during peak season, up from the current $25 fee.



Motorcycles would be charged $50 and individuals on foot or bike would be charged $30.

A 30-day public comment period opened Tuesday.



The proposal comes less than two years after many of the parks that charge entrance fees became more costly. The rationale is the same this time around - to address a maintenance backlog and infrastructure projects.



The Park Service says it expects to raise $70 million a year with the latest proposal for parks mostly in the West.



The higher fees would apply during the five busiest, contiguous months. Peak season would be June through October at Mount Rainier and May through September at Olympic.

The regular season fee would remain $25 per vehicle.

© 2017 Associated Press