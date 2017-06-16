Parents are angry after Quincy HS was locked down and they found out over Facebook

photo by Alexa Block

GRANT COUNTY, Wash --- The Quincy School District is taking heat from parents after they locked down the high school and parents feel like they were not notified in a timely manner.

The school district and local police were monitoring a former school employee who was quote, “not well,” according to a letter the Principal of Quincy High School, David Talley, posted on Facebook to parents Friday morning.

The letter said they did not feel like the person posed a threat but for safety reasons the school locked all the building and classroom doors. It was called a “precautionary modified shelter-in-place” by school leaders. The students’ day went on as usual but staff were posted around campus with radios to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

Nothing happened but some parents wanted to know why they were not notified in a timely manner, said school officials.

In addition to the Facebook post a letter was sent home with students, said district officials. This is the most common way the district communicates with parents, but that could change depending on the seriousness of the situation, according to officials. They reported this situation was handled by the book.

According to Spokane Public Schools, Coeur d’Alene Public Schools and the Central Valley School District they each have their own preferred methods of notifying parents, they all determine how and when they put out information based on the severity of the situation.

