Parent of bullied teen asks Mead SD to look at harassment policy

MEAD, Wash. -- A Mead High School parent is asking the school to do more to protect her daughter from a bully. On Monday, she took her concerns to the school board.

The school board meeting for the Mead School District started off with some strong words from a Tammy. KREM 2 decided to just use her first name to protect the identity of the children involved.

"If we are going to tell our kids ‘if they see something say something’ we have to do something,” said Tammy.



Tammy is the mother of a Mead High School senior who says her daughter has been getting bullied by a boy at school.

Things got much worse back in March when deputies confirmed the boy sent a photo of a gun with the words "This would look nice next to your guys' heads" to her daughter and her friend. Tammy reported it to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, but ultimately decided they would deal with it through the school.

All the families involved agreed to a no contact contract. That contract expired at the end of last year.

Tammy said she was outraged when she found out this year her daughter has a class with the boy and the bullying did not stop.



"I think it's heartbreaking and I think our family has struggled,” said Tammy.

Tammy said they filed a temporary restraining order against the boy through the court, but the school district needs to do more.



"Kids are all learning and even when children choose to make poor choices I think the school is responsible for teaching and sometimes that teaching comes through a course of disciplinary action,” said Tammy.



The current bullying policy lays out a long list of behaviors that are taken as bullying and harassment like threats, physical attacks and demeaning comments. But Tammy worries the schools are not enforcing the policy as they should.

School Superintendent Tom Rockefeller agreed it is something they should look into.



"To be real honest with you that's been a challenge at times, because it depends on who the child is, their situation, where they are living, all kinds of other aspects to it, but I think what's come up now is we are getting to that place where we can't take any chances anymore,” said Rockefeller.



Tammy said she is hopeful the school district will make real effort for the sake of her children and every child in the district.

"We really need to get this violence under control. It's heartbreaking,” said Tammy.

