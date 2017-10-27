Treats 2 Troops: Top ten items

The following items are the top ten items troops like to receive overseas.
Holiday greeting cards (homemade are the best!)
Single serving powdered drink mixes
Small bottles of hot sauce
Beef jerky/beef sticks
Instant coffee packs (VIA Starbucks)
Hygiene wipes/eye drops
Candy (hard candy is best—doesn’t melt)
Lens cleaning cloths
Nerf balls/small outdoor games
Hand held games/cards
KREM 2 has already collected and distributed Treats 2 Troops for the 2016-2017 holiday season. Please stay posted for a new Treats 2 Troops wish list next winter!
