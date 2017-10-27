Treats 2 Troops: Top ten items

Treats 2 Troops donation (Photo: KREM)

The following items are the top ten items troops like to receive overseas.



Holiday greeting cards (homemade are the best!)

Single serving powdered drink mixes

Small bottles of hot sauce

Beef jerky/beef sticks

Instant coffee packs (VIA Starbucks)

Hygiene wipes/eye drops

Candy (hard candy is best—doesn’t melt)

Lens cleaning cloths

Nerf balls/small outdoor games

Hand held games/cards

KREM 2 has already collected and distributed Treats 2 Troops for the 2016-2017 holiday season. Please stay posted for a new Treats 2 Troops wish list next winter!

© 2017 KREM-TV